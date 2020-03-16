Normally, we use the editing tools at Photos.Google.com to crop or enhance our pictures. But recently we discovered PicsArt.com for free special effects and templates.

You don’t have to create an account to use the site, and you might not want to. We saw several complaints at commonsensemedia.org. Some users said that after using the link at PicsArt to share their creations, they were bombarded with pornographic images from other members. One user complained of signing up for a “free trial” for certain templates which turned into a $48 charge on their credit card. We tried signing up at the site but none of that happened to us. The PicsArt app has 130 million active users, according to Wikipedia.

We think the most important feature is the “remove background tool.” In one click, we removed the inside of a cabin and replaced it with haystack which made a nice background. But we could have placed ourselves in Tahiti or on top of Mount Rushmore. Usually, removing the background from a photo in order to use a different one is tedious, but PicsArt did it in one click. After downloading a creation, you can add to an email, post it on Facebook or Twitter, or print it out.

Remember the Short

Does anyone remember when movies used to show shorts after the feature film? Well those days may return again if you’re willing to make the shorts.

You can post videos on Amazon’s Prime Video Service and charge for them. With millions of Prime members, the potential audience is huge. Using the service is free.

Video categories include movies, TV shows, educational, sporting events, concerts and performances, clips, short films, reporting and journalism and music videos. You might generate revenue by selling ads or letting Amazon pay you per viewer. Check out the guide from videodirect.amazon.com.

If making a movie is too daunting, consider publishing a book. Start the process at kdp.amazon.com. “KDP” stands for Kindle Direct Publishing. “KDP University” online teaches you the basics for free. Make an e-book or paperback. Check out “Kindle Create” for a free guide to publishing books that have lots of pictures, such as travel books, textbooks or cookbooks.