“DSLR” stands for “Digital Single Lens Reflex.” These are great for fine photography and poster-size pictures. They normally sell for several hundred dollars and up. You can do almost as well with a point-and-shoot, like the $150 Canon “Powershot ELPH 190 IS.”

Besides being cheaper, it’s lightweight and easier to operate. A DSLR can weigh almost two pounds. That makes it harder to manipulate. The reader noted: “My DSLR is festooned with buttons on the back, which are real easy to inadvertently push.” It’s also easy to drop.

On close-ups, he adds, you can hardly tell the difference between a DSLR and a good point-and-shoot: “It’s elsewhere that the DSLR shines: panoramas, telephoto shots, landscapes, critters, birds, etc. The bigger the lens, the better the image projected onto the sensor.” To prevent dropping the camera, he uses a professional-grip camera strap from USA Gear connected to a wrist strap.

Turn Off the Phone

Once we were in line at Whole Foods when we heard an older gentleman say to his daughter: “Your telephone is on.” Naturally she wanted it on, but Dad was right. Turn the thing off now and then.

Phones use a lot of RAM (random access memory). If you never turn them off, their little brains get overly busy. To keep them working quickly, restart them at least once a week. Otherwise the apps you thought you closed might still be running in the background.

Ask Alexa

We’re impressed with how efficient Alexa, our smart speaker, has become. We used to say things like: “Alexa, add blueberries, almond milk and lettuce to the shopping list.” She would repeat all that back to us before adding it to the list. Now she says simply: “Added.” The list shows up in our Whole Foods app, where we also get a bar code we can show to receive an Amazon Prime discount.

Alexa has also gotten good at directions and traffic. You can say, “how’s the traffic to work (or to any specific address). Or “Alexa, give me directions to Kansas,” and she’ll tell you how long it will take in current traffic conditions and give you a general overview. After she answers say, “Alexa, send that to my phone,” and you’ll have the complete directions. If you don’t have an Echo or Echo Dot, you can download the free Alexa app to your phone.