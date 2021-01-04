I asked a friend who has arthritis in his hands and feet to test a cordless massage gun. He gave it a pleasantly-massaged thumbs-up. A good massage increases circulation, decreases pain and removes stiffness.

My friend reported back: “The Merach Pocket Nano Massage Gun is better than my Wahl Heat Therapy Therapeutic Massager, with one caveat. The hard plastic tips work well enough on muscles and fleshy parts, but pose a problem for bony parts. For instance, I usually run my massager over the tops of my hands. With this, I can only comfortably do my palms.”

But it turned out that massaging the palms worked its magic all the way through to the bony parts as well. It also worked well on the pads of his feet, going through to the top. In short, it’s a much better device than the Wahl. However, the Wahl is $37, the Merach is $99.

My friend’s other quibble is the charging light. “It could be bigger, and brighter. I didn’t know it had one till I read it in the instructions,” he said. “And a heated tip of some sort would have been nice,” he added. Finally: “The instructions are laughable, good only for amusement.” But overall, the Merach is a good massager.

Update: I’m talking about the latest version of the Merach massage gun, which is shipping this month from this site: indiegogo.com/ projects/nano-pro-the- smallest-and-powerful-massage- gun#/ Click here to order from AliExpress. Click here for a similar Merach gun sold by Amazon.

Funny Video

I’d forgotten how funny JibJab is. It’s a service that drops your face into a zany animation full of singing and dancing. My niece sent me one showcasing her whole family rocking around the Christmas tree in an animated cartoon. What makes it so funny is how big the face is compared to the cartoon body, and how well the lips sync with the music. It’s well choreographed, but takes no work at all. The catch? It’s $24 a year. Well worth it for some.

Microsoft Works Still Works

A reader writes that she’s getting a Windows 10 computer and no longer has a copy of Microsoft Works, her word processor. Fortunately, a copy of the program is available for free at winworldpc.com/product/microsoft-works/9x. Though the site says it’s compatible with Windows Vista, it also works in Windows 10.