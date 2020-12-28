I was strolling in Chicago when my phone fell out of my bag somewhere along the river walk. I was notified by email right away. Wow.

“I hope you get this,” the email said. “My wife found your phone downtown. We left it with the front desk person at Boeing.” I was mystified. How did he get my email address?

It was simple. I’d allowed notifications for important messages to be displayed on my Android phone’s lock screen. My email address was listed at the top. I was lucky the phone hadn’t run out of juice and was still showing notifications. The couple who found it had tried calling me first, only to discover I hadn’t entered any contact info accessible from the lock screen.

I remedied that as soon as I got the phone back. First, I tapped the screen twice to wake it up. Then I swiped up to get the password page. Below the area where you can enter a personal identification number (PIN), trace a pattern, or use your fingerprint, there’s the word “Emergency.” Tap it and you’ll see a keypad allowing you to dial 911 or another number. You’ll also see “medical information” or some kind of prompt to get you to list your emergency contact info, address, blood type, allergies, medications, etc. If you’ve already added this info, you’ll see it when you tap “Emergency,” then your name. Don’t worry about privacy. The info is stored only on your phone. Of course, you could leave some fields blank.

If I hadn’t seen the email about my phone, I could have gone to Android.com/find, to see it displayed on a map. That’s because I had turned on a feature called “Find My Device.” Similarly, if iPhone owners enable “Find my Phone,” they can go to icloud.com for their phone’s location.

The husband-half of the couple who found my phone had a great suggestion. On the lock screen, he says, there could be a button reading “I found this phone.” Tapping it would automatically email the owner as well as a couple of friends or family members. After sharing this bit of brilliance with me, he said: “If you take that idea to Shark Tank,‘I want a cut of the earnings!”