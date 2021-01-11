For Christmas, my brother-in-law got me a phone sanitizer that looks like a flower vase.

If I drop my phone into the $80 “Oblio,” I get a germ-free phone after 20 minutes. Or so the company claims. But the directions asked me to flip my phone to clean the other side when the 20 minutes were up. When I flipped it, the purple ultraviolet light, the one that cleans, did not come on. Tech support was no help. They asked me to send a video of the problem. That’s when I discovered that the UV light doesn’t come on at all now, even at the start.

A good alternative is the $80 “PhoneSoap” sanitizing box. It sanitizes both sides of a phone at once –no flipping necessary– and it charges your phone. The same company sells a product called “HomeSoap” for $200. It handles tablets and small household items. They use a clinical laboratory to prove their products remove 99.9 percent of bacteria. I have a PhoneSoap box myself. Wish I could figure out what I did with the charger.

Beware of Amazon Reviews

You’d think you could trust the average Amazon review. Not so.

Recently an Ars Technica reviewer bought a $24 drone after seeing thousands of positive reviews. It broke after an hour. He discovered that the bulk of the reviews weren’t about the drone. They were about honey! Amazon had been tricked into including five-star honey ratings in a drone score. That made the drone look like a big success.

It’s better to look at the most recent reviews. In the case of the $24 drone, some of the recent reviewers reported that their drones had broken after the first hour or two. On a competing drone product page, thousands of vodka, bracelet and Christmas card reviews were inserted to boost the score. A reviewer from Buzzfeed.com reported a similar experience.