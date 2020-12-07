I’ve often wished I could capture the highlights of a Zoom meeting in a short video clip. Now, with a free app from Grain.co, I can.

I started with a two-hour meeting recorded six months ago, which appeared in the Grain app automatically. I just had to click “import.” Then, by scrolling through the transcript underneath the video, I quickly got to the part where my nephew says “happy birthday” to my sister. When I highlighted the text and clicked the “share” button, Grain created a 17-second video clip, complete with transcript, ready to share in an email, on Facebook or wherever.

On Thanksgiving, I had a Zoom meeting with my brother, nephews and niece-in-law. I figured they wouldn’t want me recording the whole thing, so I didn’t hit “record” until we said “Happy Thanksgiving” in unison. Unfortunately, I was in “speaker mode” in Zoom. I should have clicked “gallery” in the upper right corner of my computer screen. Speaker mode only shows whoever’s talking at the time; gallery mode shows you the whole group.

You have to be the host of a Zoom meeting to record it, but the host can make you a co-host, by changing a setting in their Zoom account. Alternatively, they can turn the host role over to you during the meeting. When they do that, the record button will pop into view.

With the free version of Grain.co, you get 100 stored recordings, but only 15 of them include transcripts. The unlimited version is $36 a month, but you get a free three-month trial of that when you sign up. There’s also a $12-a-month plan.

Too Many Dings

I turned off notifications for most of my smartphone apps, or I’d get dinged all day. But I still hear a toot when messages come in from Facebook Messenger or my text messaging app. Sometimes, even these are too much. Two of my acquaintances send uninteresting videos every day. So I turned off notifications for those people.

Here’s how to do it. Open a conversation in Facebook Messenger. Then click in the top right and choose “mute notifications.” In my Android Messages app, I tapped a conversation, then tapped the three vertical dots. After choosing “details,” I toggled notifications off.