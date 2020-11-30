If you find yourself camping in the woods with all of your gadgets, consider a portable generator to keep everything charged.

I’ve been testing the “PS500N,” $490 from iForway.com. It could power a 60-inch TV for three hours if you want to lug it along to the woods. The PS500N is about the size of a breadbox, weighs 13 pounds, and uses no gasoline.

The user manual calls it a “Portable Solar Generator,” but there’s nothing solar about it, unless you add a portable solar panel, which iForway sells for $190. (A solar panel could be useful for topping up.) With just the generator, you could charge a phone 45 times, a camera 75 times, a tablet 12 times, and a laptop eight times. If you drain the generator completely, it takes six hours to charge it with a wall plug.

The fun part is the speaker. I connected my phone to the generator via Bluetooth, and played the Nutcracker Suite on Spotify. The sound quality is excellent. Next I tried the lights on the generator. They’re really powerful, whether flashing an SOS signal, providing a strobe, or flooding your camping or party site with light. The PS500N has two wall outlets, a headphone jack and three USB ports, including one for USB-C-type devices.

To compare other generators, check out the PC World article titled “Portable Power Stations, Perfect for Camping.” They range in price from $115 to $300 but don’t have the power or the features of the PS500N. It has a 462 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack compared to only 150 watts for the $115 Aiper portable power station.

For emergency use when the power goes out at home, consider the $30 solar charger from Hiluckey. It can charge smartphones, tablets and computers and includes a flashlight. But if you want to light up a big area, get something like the $26 SUBOOS “Camping Lantern.” It’s rechargeable, weather-proof and has a power bank you can use to charge your phone. If the power goes out and the lantern itself is drained, it will continue to glow using alkaline batteries.