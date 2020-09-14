Over the years, companies have sent Bob Schwabach and me a lot of printers for review. We once lined up six of them and they were all clogged. After hearing from readers on this topic, I’m tempted to start a Cloggers Anonymous.

“My sister has an Epson XP-446 that seems to have been clogging up since just after she bought it,” one guy wrote. “She doesn’t print much and suspects the printheads are clogging between uses. Is it worth buying the $25 kit to clean the heads or should I just get her a new printer? I am concerned it will just clog up again.”

“You probably don’t need a new printer or a cleaning kit,” I told him. “You just need to select the right buttons on the machine to run the printhead-cleaning routine. You can find your printer manual online. There will be a section on how to clean the printheads.”

Any inkjet printer will clog from disuse. Experts say you should use it at least once a week to prevent this. The longer the ink cartridges sit unused, the more likely it is that the ink left on the printheads will dry up and clog. But even if you use the printer every day, clogging is still possible. Run your printer’s cleaning cycle once a month, to be sure. It’s just a matter of pushing the right buttons.

Saved by a Free App

Without a free recording app called “Otter,” from Otter.ai, I would have lost one of the best memories I have. Otter records any conversation and gives you an instant transcript.

Otter keeps your recordings in your own private space on its own website, which is a godsend if you do a factory reset of your phone and lose them. It also makes a transcript of every recording, so when you’re on the Otter website, you can export either the recording, the transcript or both.

Otter is great for doctor’s appointments. Doctors have a way of rattling information off so fast, you hardly get what they’re saying. But the recording I made of Bob telling guests about his Moroccan adventures is the one I treasure most. (Click play button to listen.)

When Bob was a 20-something, he gave some Spanish sailors $5 to take him to the rocky islet of Perejil, not knowing that he was about to enter a Moroccan military base.