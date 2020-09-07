When a young relative gave me a robot vacuum last Christmas, I got excited. Sure, it wasn’t a Roomba, only a $140 knock-off. But it jump-started my vacuum adventure.

The “LeFant 300 M” robot did a great job, but I had to babysit it. It would go back and forth, practically on the same path, on a faux Persian rug from Home Depot, though it did better on wall-to-wall carpet. After awhile, I got bored and left the room. That’s when disaster struck. It made a beeline for the strings that pull up the blinds. After having a good chew, it burned itself out. I could still start it up, but after a few seconds it would stop and bleat wildly. I gave up on it, turning to a heavy Kenmore upright.

A few weeks ago, a cordless, stick vacuum came in for review. Unlike my Dyson V7 stick — which conked out on me after a few years — the “ROIDXI X30 Pro” comes with a “HEPA” filter, and a patented antimicrobial agent. It doubles as a mop with its own magnetic water tank. I can go around the room from rug to floor to carpet, almost noiselessly. It’s not available yet, but a similar model, the ROIDMI Cordless Stick NEX 20, is $449 on Amazon.

The parent company, Xiaomi, also makes robot vacuums. In addition, it has 10 percent of the global smartphone market. Last week, speaking of its latest phone, the “Mi 10 Ultra,” Forbes Magazine said: “Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Beaten by Another Radical New Smartphone.”

Falling in Love Through Tech

Falling in love in the tech age is quicker. But today’s tech may be too fast.

Bob Schwabach and I were the opposite of quick. We met on the phone when I was pitching a tech product for a public relations agency in California. We wrote snail mail letters to each other for two years. After a couple more years, he sent me a book he’d written; it had his email address inside. That accelerated everything, launching our great tech adventure and eventual marriage.

Email is great. Back then, it was somewhat new. As our courtship heated up, we began emailing each other several times a day. But we didn’t forget the old tech. Bob’s landline phone bill cost more than his apartment rent.

Many people these days send more text messages than email. But a young couple I read about ditched it entirely. They were tired of being misinterpreted. They also discovered the joy of having lots to catch up on when they met in person or talked on the phone.