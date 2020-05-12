We sometimes have a good idea late at night that we can’t remember the next day. Alexa, the voice inside the free Alexa app or the Amazon Echo smart speaker will remember it for us.

We say, “Alexa, take a note,” and she’ll say: “All right, what’s the note?” Recently, we said “Guy from Ipanema.” That’s because Joy thought it would be funny if her woman’s club’s musical revue did a “Guy from Ipanema” song instead of the original “Girl from Ipanema.” When we said, “Alexa, what’s the note?” she told us. That led Bob to wonder how long a note she could handle. Joy said: “I’m going to the drugstore later to get root beer, toilet paper and face masks.” Alexa was able to repeat it later, sort of, and asked us if she got it right. Bob said “Roughly.” She said, “Do you want me to take a note that says “Roughly?” “No,” Bob said. “Do you want me to take a note that says “no?” “No!” “I’m having trouble understanding,” she said. No kidding.

Fun with Photos

A reader wrote: “PLEASE… Can you recommend a good photo stick?? So many are advertised.”

Photo sticks, including the heavily advertised “The Photo Stick,” $54 on Amazon, are nothing but flash drives with software that copies the photos already on your computer. We looked at Amazon reviews for The Photo Stick, most of which are positive. But 29 percent said it stopped working or they had trouble with it. That’s huge. Fakespot.com gave the reviews a “B” rating for reliability.

You can do the same thing with any flash drive, some of which sell for as little as $8.

In Windows 10, find your photos by typing “photos” in the search box in Windows, then click on the photo app. Or click the start button and choose “File Explorer.” Then look for your picture folders or search for all jpg photos by typing *jpg in the search box in File Explorer. If you open File Explorer a second time, you can drag and drop them onto a flash drive. It’s even easier on a Mac. On the web, search on the phrase, “Transfer Mac photos to a thumb drive.”