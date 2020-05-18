The first portable electronics gadget we ever had was a tape recorder, though we both remember the portable record player in a suitcase. Later, we both had Sony Walkmans. Did you know they’re still popular?

Over 400 million Walkmans as of 2014– mainly used for listening to music on the fly — have been sold, according to TheVerge.com. In the 41 years since the first one, they’ve gone from cassette players to CD to Mini-Disc to MP3 to streaming music.

Recently, we wondered why people still buy Walkmans, instead of listening to music on their phones. A reader told us the Walkman is superior. For one thing, you can store music in the “wav” file format, which takes up more storage space but sounds better. “Why listen to a lesser-quality format with a device as terrific as the Walkman?” he wrote. “Plus it holds nearly my entire CD collection, while the phone is severely limited. Even with the MP3 format, there’s no way can I get the bulk of it on a 32 gig micro SD card, which is the largest capacity card my phone will take.” He bought a Walkman NW-A55, which came out in 2017, on Amazon for $219. It’s smaller than his phone.

“Single-purpose devices,’ he adds, “usually do a better job than those Jack-of-all-trades units.” We agree. “This is one of those things where you have to experience it yourself to fully appreciate the difference,” he adds. “I can tell you what it’s like, but hearing is believing.”

Filter It

Now that everyone’s home, they’re all emailing us. Personal notes are great, but what about all those newsletters that come in? We say, “Filter it.”

Joy had to get her email from a site without filters recently. The difference was dramatic. Instead of 30 new messages there were 254.

Joy has 218 filters on her Gmail, all of which direct the mail to skip the inbox and go straight to the trash. Examples include realtor.com, truewellth and urbankayaks. We literally don’t know what Joy is missing. What is the wellspring of all these promotional messages? They’re free.