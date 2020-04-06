The world has gone wild for virtual meetings and Zoom video conferencing is gaining competitors fast. The train is leaving the station.

A new Zoom competitor, RingCentral, a leading business communications company, is coming out with a new version in April. Recently, we tried another Zoom alternative — the free UberConference.com, which has nothing to do with Uber, the ride-hailing company.

Joy’s women’s club recently chose UberConference for their meetings for two reasons. First, participants don’t have to download anything. Second, some people are annoyed by Zoom’s privacy policy. Zoom collects your phone numbers, email addresses, Facebook profiles, info about your use of Zoom and the device and networks you’re using. They also get info from third parties who know things about you. And they gather info about anything you upload to your Zoom meetings. UberConference doesn’t appear to collect anything besides your name, billing address and physical address (if you’re a pro user), but their legal page is dense.

For us, the privacy issue wouldn’t be enough of a reason to prefer UberConference over Zoom. Companies collect data to bring us relevant ads. But UberConference may lead to fewer technical snafus. In one of our Zoom meetings, the first 45 minutes was wasted by tech talk. For example, one woman said she couldn’t see her own face though everyone else could see her. When it couldn’t be fixed, she kept bringing it up until Joy said “Let’s move on.”

Uberconference works best in the Chrome web browser. Or you can download their app. With the app we had no problem. But if you’re using it in Chrome, you have to click on the icon of a lock, next to the web address, and click next to the word “Camera” to change it from “Block” to “Allow.” Several people didn’t do this, so we saw a map of their location instead of their face. Bob says sometimes this is an improvement.

Disturbing

Our friend Barbara decided that the “do not disturb” function on her iPhone didn’t work for her. She was missing calls from her doctors. But she couldn’t get it to turn off.