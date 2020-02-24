A reader wrote to say that he believed “the whole purpose of computers is to drive us insane.” We don’t know how he discovered our secret. We confess.

The source of his revelation was Barnes & Noble. He ordered an e-book called “Murder of a Post Office Manager.” He admitted that as a former postal worker, he had often thought about this possibility.

“When I downloaded the e-book, all I got was one page instead of 313, and it appeared to be the cover of a Korean comic book,” he wrote. Ah ha! He obviously didn’t realize that the comic book was about killing postal managers. Of course it was in Korean, and no one could understand a word of it.

So after deleting the comic book, re-downloading it, deleting the app from his iPad, and reinstalling it, he went online for tech support. Naturally there was no one there. Just a robot who didn’t understand what he was talking about.

“So I called in,” he says. “I don’t have an account number. All they have on file is my email and the billing information for my credit card. After being asked 50 times for my account number, I finally got a live person.” Surely, he exaggerates. We doubt that they asked him more than 40 times. “After explaining the order,” he continued, “I was transferred to the Digital Department. The rep tried to download the book. All she got was an error message. Good news is I got a refund. Hopefully in a couple of weeks, the book will be available for download.” The other good news is that the postal manager still lives.

Selling Your House on Zillow

A couple we know is selling their Florida home on Zillow.com. They think they’ll get a better offer that way.

The last time our friends sold a property, their daughter talked them out of using Zillow. Too bad. Zillow’s offer was $415,000. They sold the home two months later for $35,000 less.