Blah, Blah, Blah, Blah. Blah! Blah, Blah, Blah.

If you say this when you call tech support, you could be practicing a George Gershwin song. But in fact, you want to talk to a person. We got this tip from a savvy reader who told us that if you just keep saying “Blah” when the robot comes on the line and asks you what you want, you’ll eventually get a person. The robot’s initial response will be “I didn’t understand. Would you please repeat it?” Go ahead. Give it more Blah. If you keep at it – not for long – the robot will say “Let me get you someone to help you.” Hallelujah! That’s why you called in the first place.

If enough people do this, the answering system will eventually be changed to the point where it doesn’t work anymore. But until then, keep those Blahs coming.

(This approach was used in Bob’s favorite press release. It was from a video game company and the entire press release consisted of Blah, Blah, Blah, lots of them, interspersed with the name of the game company. It was his all-time favorite release. His second favorite release was two pages of closely-spaced type promoting a product that was never mentioned. He decided not to write about it.)

Rotary Dialing

A friend said she wished the world could go back to rotary dialing. Now she can almost get her wish.

A new smartphone just came out with a rotary dialer on top. It looks like a mini version of a rotary phone without the receiver.

The “Rotary Cellphone” comes in a kit you assemble yourself for $240. It was designed by Justine Haupte, an engineer at Brookhaven National Lab. The rotary dialer is sold separately.The only thing the kit brings you is the mainboard and 3D-printed case. Get it at justine-haupt.com.