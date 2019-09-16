Remember those time-lapse documentaries that showed a seed sprouting, pushing up through the ground and blossoming with leaves and sometimes flowers? You can do that.

Our Google Pixel smartphones have time-lapse photography built in, and so do newer Samsung, HTC, LG and iPhones. We did it in four taps. If your phone doesn’t have time-lapse photography, try “Lapse-it,” free from Lapseit.com. A pro version lets you capture video in higher resolution, and adds special effects and other features.

You can see lots of examples of time-lapse photography on YouTube. Go to YouTube.com and search on “time lapse.” We saw flowers unfolding, roots shooting out, stars flashing by and clouds moving quickly across the sky. Some of the best were from timelapse.org. We tried it ourselves, shooting people crossing the street, increasing the speed ten times. It made everyone look like they were in a Keystone Cops silent movie.

Foldable Phones

The latest phone trick is one that folds like a magazine. Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold in Korea this month, after a five-month delay. The first one cracked and let dirt particles get in when people peeled back what they thought was a screen protector. But hey, what do you want for $2000?

Foldable phones give you a much bigger display. That’s better for reading books and magazines, playing games, watching movies and video chatting. The phone’s larger batteries mean longer battery life. Swap between the phone’s 16 megapixel ultra-wide camera or the 12 megapixel wide-angle and telephoto cameras to broaden or narrow your focus with a tap.

However, the Galaxy Fold is bulky; it won’t fit in your pocket. The Korean version of the phone has a 5-G connection, which is super fast, though the U.S. version will be 4-G. According to the Economist magazine, most people don’t use the full capacity of their 4-G phones and don’t need 5-G. Academics studied reporters at the Wall Street Journal and found that even while watching several videos at once, they used only a fraction of the available bandwidth.