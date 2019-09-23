Fake reviews are like fake news. Easy to generate, difficult to believe. There are Facebook groups offering you money to write a five-star review.

A reporter from the website TheHustle.co wrote about a Chinese merchant who offered him $10 to to write a favorable review of an iPhone charger. It already had 3971 five-star reviews and was labeled “Amazon’s Choice.” “Isn’t this illegal?” he asked. “No, You will love,” was the reply.

The problem got worse in 2015 when Amazon started wooing Chinese sellers. The number of products sold went up by a third and hundreds of thousands of new sellers appeared. Based in manufacturing hubs like Guangzhou and Shenzhen, they ship directly to Amazon’s warehouses. Steve Lee, Los Angeles-based vendor says: “You have to play the game to sell now. And that game is cheating and breaking the law.”

If in doubt, go to FakeSpot.com and paste in the web address of the product. We looked up the current “Amazon’s Choice” for iPhone chargers and pasted in the web address of the “AmazonBasics Nylon Braided Certified iPhone Charger,” with 13,837 ratings. FakeSpot says 59 percent of the ratings are fake, even though Amazon already removed or modified around 1,491 of them. Previously, FakeSpot gave the reliability of the reviews an “F” grade. Perhaps it’s now an F+. We tested a knee brace and Fakespot said 61 percent of the 373 ratings were reliable.

If you don’t want to deal with Amazon, there are alternatives: eBay, Overstock, NewEgg, AliExpress and Jet. AliExpress, owned by Alibaba, had a knee brace for $2.85 that looked similar to the one we just bought on Amazon for $18. But it comes from China with free shipping so it wouldn’t be here for almost a month. We found a phone-holder for your car in the one-cent product category.

We are regular customers of Amazon. We like the goods and the service. But we are leery of any product that has thousands of high-ranking reviews.

Gadget Time

Joy loves swimming. Now with augmented-reality goggles, she can see how far and how fast she’s going by reading the yellow text floating in the air in front of one eye.