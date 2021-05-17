Before Aquibear, I tried water pitchers with replaceable filters, such as Brita and ZeroWater. My new condo has an LG refrigerator with a filter built in. But none of these things were as good as Aquibear is so far. I know because I tested them. I bought a $15 “HoneForest” water-quality testing stick on Amazon. All I had to do was put the stick in each glass of water I tested and check the digital read-out.

A high score means lots of pesticides, parasites, arsenic, lead, microplastics, virus nitrates, bacteria and other gunk. Anything under 500 parts per million worth of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) is considered “acceptable,” by the Environmental Protection Agency. But ideal drinking water has a range from zero to 50 TDS. Carbon filters are supposed to give you a range of 50 to 100. My ZeroWater pitcher with a new filter gave me scores in the 135 range. The Brita pitcher, with a new filter averaged about 154. My fridge with a new filter is about the same as the Brita. Aquibear was much better. Its scores have ranged from one to 94. The company says I only have to change the filter every three years. If that’s true, the convenience is great.

To use it, keep it plugged in and fill the tank when it gets low. Tap the picture of a lock to unlock it, and tap the picture of a cup to have water flow into your glass. You can choose eight ounces or 12. Tap the symbol for hot water if you want to make tea. The heating element is metal, so you don’t have to worry about plastic residue. The space it takes up on the counter is about six inches by 11 inches– less than an ordinary sheet of paper. A double-lock system prevents someone from accidentally turning on hot water. The only installation involved is flushing water through a few times to start.

Aquibear is not on the market yet. But you can sign up for notifications at Aquibear.com. The price is expected to be in the $300 range, about $100 less than competitors like AquaTru.