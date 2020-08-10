This part is going to get a bit techie, but you’ll be able to handle it.

A reader told us about his unbearably slow, seven-year-old laptop. He wondered if he could make it like new again. Sure.

His first idea was converting it to a Linux system. It sounded good, but he had problems. So he asked us whether he could still get Windows 10 for free. Sure we said, though we secretly thought it might slow down his PC even more. Why not restore the laptop to its original factory condition, we asked? It had a super-fast Intel i7 processor. He admitted it used to be great.

His computer is a Lenovo Yoga 2 Pro with Windows 8.1. When he tried to do a “PC Reset,” he got the message: “The system doesn’t have all the files to re-install the system.” “Without the installation files for Win 8.0,” he said, “I’m sunk as far as either a reset or refresh.”

We pointed him to an article at Forbes.com on getting Windows 10 for free. Following those instructions, he installed it. Then came a genius move. He uninstalled every program on his laptop except Office 365. Free of all that junk, the old laptop now runs as quickly as it originally did.

If you want to try installing Windows 10 on an old machine, don’t be tempted by ads telling you to buy it. Another reader said he’s seen ads for a paid version. Just Google “How to Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free.” You’ll get the Forbes article.