Until recently, we thought that the only time you need a Virtual Private Network or VPN is when you are using a Wi-Fi connection away from home. The idea is to prevent hackers from breaking in. But you might want that protection at home too.

Though hackers likely can’t get in when you’re on your home Wi-Fi, a VPN prevents anyone from seeing the data you transmit over the Internet. That includes your Internet Service Provider, which most likely sells your information to advertisers.

When we searched on the phrase: “Does AT&T sell my info?” we got an AT&T form titled “Do Not Sell My Information.” Filling it out would stop the practice. They say they sell it so we can get great offers, from companies like HBO. Personally, we don’t mind if they sell our info but we’re still not buying HBO.

Here’s another reason for getting VPN software in the home: greater video selection. Some shows are only available in the U.S. for an extra cost but can be had for free on Netflix if you live elsewhere. Star Trek is one example. A VPN hides your location, making it possible to get virtually any shows you want. However, some VPNs won’t work if you beam your movie from your computer to your TV. We use Chromecast to do this and newer sets usually have it built in. TomsGuide.com recommends “Express VPN,” for about $91 a year. Techlicious.com recommends the free Windscribe.

Here’s the difference between free VPNs and the paid kind, according to Nord VPN, one of the leading brands. The free kind means slower speeds, data transfer limits and connection drops. The paid version is faster because it uses more servers. Also, a free VPN is under no legal obligation to protect your identity and may store information about you. To make money, a free VPN might show ads or sell your data to third parties, so it’s mainly useful in public situations, such as airports, libraries, and coffee shops. Nord VPN says they store no logs and protect your data with military-grade encryption.