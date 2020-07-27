Have you heard of Linux? It’s a version of Unix developed by a Finn, Linus Torvalds. But what is Unix? It’s a computer operating system developed by Bell Labs in the 1960s. What was Bell Labs? It was the research arm of Bell Telephone. Bob’s been to the original one in New Jersey. All this is gone now. But we still have Unix.

Unix lives on and we all use it just about every day. Every time we put a dot (a period) inside something we type on the computer, like a .com, .org, or .gov, it is a Unix command to go to that location in its memory banks and find what came before the dot. Unix ran the big mainframes computers that used to fill large rooms; they had to be specially air-conditioned because of the heat generated by these massive machines. So one day Linus Torvalds wanted a free version of the system, and rewrote it. We use his name and call it Linux.

Now we get to the important point. Linux can run on just about anything. Got an old PC or Mac gathering dust at the back of the closet? You can load Linux into it and it will live again. It’s relatively trouble-free and comes in 20 flavors, each with a slightly different look. The most common popular is called Ubuntu, the latest flavor of which is named after a cat in Madagascar. But a reader wrote to say that he favors Linux Mint because it’s similar to the Mac operating system. He installs it for schools and nonprofit organizations for $5 per machine. If you’re interested, contact him at bmccleskey@sbcglobal.net.

You can run Linux and keep your old operating system at the same time in one of two ways: Create a partition on your Windows PC and get an option to startup in either Windows or Linux. Linux will usually set this up automatically. The other way is to load Linux on a thumb drive and plug it in.

We recently advised a reader not to get a product, the “X-tra PC Pro,” heavily advertised on Facebook. It claims to “completely restore and update an old computer,” and comes on a thumb drive with Linux for $47. It gets lots of complaints, some because it didn’t work. You can buy a thumb drive for $6 and download Linux for free at Linux.org. This is all kind of techie. Linux.org has tutorials or you can hire someone to do the conversion for you at freelancer.com.