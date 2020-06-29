Posted on by Bob and Joy Schwabach

Several readers followed up on our review of the Amazon Fire tablet. Their comments led us to discover some features we didn’t know about.

One reader was confused when he first tapped the “Books” tab on the home screen of his Fire. It looked like he had to join “Kindle Unlimited” to get books. But you don’t.

It’s free for 30 days, then it’s $10 a month.

Kindle Unlimited gives you a rotating library of ten books, audio books, magazines or some combination of all three. We noticed they have the Economist magazine, which is normally $189 a year. If we let our subscription drop, we could get it for $120 a year plus nine other magazines or books.You can keep each item as long as you want, but if you go over ten of them, you have to return one.

One reader described the “Unlimited” book offerings as “a hodgepodge.” He’s right. The majority are self-published books. Publishing on Amazon is free and open to anyone, though they take 30 percent of the sale price on most books, and more for large ones. However, Kindle Unlimited does include some best-sellers, such as the Harry Potter series. Search on “top-rated Kindle Unlimited books” to find more.

Here’s another tip we just discovered: If you buy an electronic book you don’t like, you have one week to return it. Go to Amazon.com, click on “Returns and Orders” and find the return link.

The Fire tablet ranges from $50 for a 7-inch version to $150; the cheapest iPad is $329. One reader agreed with us that reviewers who downplay the Fire tablet are “computer snobs,” looking at specs the average person could care less about.

A Full View

“Matterport Capture” from Matterport.com is a free iPhone/iPad app for interior decorators, contractors, real estate agents, or anyone who wants to show off their home. As you stand in the center of a room and turn with your iPhone or iPad, the program will make a 3D panorama of your surroundings.

The chief marketing officer who gave us a demo online showed how he created an escape room for his son to play with. The app lets you create tags all around the room, which in this case, were clues on how to escape. It can also provide a “dollhouse view” letting you see a room from above.

If you go to Matterport.com, you can see digital twins of sites all over the world, like the inside of Rosa Park’s bus, an historic Ford plant in Detroit, and Taliesin West, the retreat of Frank Lloyd Wright, among others.

Reader Tip

What if you caught a big fish and wanted a caption on your photo of it? A reader asked us how to do it on the iPhone, then figured it out himself.

He thought it would be great to have his wife’s emergency information on his fish photo, then save it to his phone’s lock screen. That way, if he were in an accident, a responder could look at his phone and call his wife, without having to unlock it. His wife followed suit, adding his information on hers. Here’s what they did:

Tap the icon for the Photos app and choose a photo. In the upper right corner, tap “Edit.” Then tap the three small dots. Select “markup.” Tap the plus sign. Tap “text.” Type in your information. Tap “done.” Then tap the “share” icon, which looks like a piece of paper with an up arrow. Scroll up until and tap “wallpaper” to save it on your home screen or make it your lock screen. For more detailed instructions, go to YouTube and search on “How to add text to photos in photos app iOs13.”

On an Android phone, tap the Photos app, choose a photo, tap the icon at the bottom with three barbed lines. Tap the squiggly icon and then the capital T for text. Type in your text. Tap “done” and “save a copy.” To save it as a lockscreen, tap the “Gallery” app and choose your photo. Tap the three vertical dots or three lines and choose “use as” and then tap “Gallery Go” and/or “set as lock screen and wallpaper.”

Lost in Translation

Facebook announced that it’s getting close to being able to translate one computer language to another. This is a biggie.

It cost a bank in Australia $750 million to translate its COBOL code to Java, and it took five years, according to ZMEScience.com. It was important because the number of programmers who know COBOL, which was developed over 50 years ago, is diminishing. Over 95 percent of automatic teller machines run on COBOL, as well as 80 percent of in-person transactions.

Facebook’s artificially intelligent program, a kind of robot, learned how to translate one language into another through trial and error, starting with 2.8 million open-source projects. Its best results came from translating from Java to C++ with about 92 percent accuracy. It translated from C++ to Python with about 67 percent accuracy and from C++ to Java with about 75 percent accuracy. It hasn’t tackled COBOL yet, but it’s getting there.

That’s Incredible

Researchers in Australia were able to download 1,000 high definition movies in one second, according to a report by the BBC. That’s a million times faster than the average Internet speed in the U.S.

A so-called “micro-comb” replaces about 80 lasers in modern fiber-optic equipment to reach speeds of 44.2 terabits per second. In other words, equipment we already have in the ground can be augmented to provide the systems of the future. Researchers see applications in self-driving cars, finance, education and medicine. We would guess you can add military to that.

