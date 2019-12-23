Every time Joy tests a product on Bob’s computer, something goes out of whack. Recently, she used Windows “recovery options” to restore it. Uh oh.

Suddenly, the bookmarks bar in Chrome was too tiny to read. Initially, Bob tried to enlarge it, simply by holding down the “Ctrl” key and pressing the plus sign. This did not work. Everything got bigger except the bookmarks bar. Then he figured out the fix.

First, right-click the main screen. Choose “display settings.” In the search bar, type “font.” When it comes up, select “make text bigger.” From there, you can drag a slider to increase the size of most text. You can also select “make everything bigger.” We chose 150 percent bigger. When we launched Chrome again, the bookmarks bar looked bigger but so did everything else. To tone down the effect, we held down the “Ctrl” key and hit the minus key. Now the text on the page looked more normal and the bookmarks bar remained large. If you don’t see a bookmarks bar in Chrome, click the three vertical dots in the upper right corner, click “Settings,” then “Appearance” and toggle on the switch for “Show Bookmarks Bar.”

If you have trouble seeing the pointer on your screen, follow these steps: In the search box in Windows, type “Mouse Settings.” Then click “Additional Mouse Options.” When “Mouse Properties” comes up, click the “Pointers” tab. Under “Scheme,” choose “Windows Black Extra Large,” or one of several others.

Internuts

StoryTerrace.com hires a professional writer to interview you in person and write your memoir, printing it in an attractive-looking book. It may be your descendants’ first chance to get to know you. According to the site, 45 percent of Americans learned more about Mom and Dad from stuff they left behind than from actual conversation. Around 40 percent say that the juiciest secrets and gossip come out at Christmas family gatherings. Look at their sample books to decide whether the $1900 fee is worth it. We thought they were well-written.

“50 Nifty Hints for Cheapskates.” Search on that phrase to find some good ones. For example, put a sealed envelope in the freezer and it will open up again. Save on potting soil by using empty soda cans mixed in with less soil. They actually improve drainage and aerate the soil.