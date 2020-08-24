Recently, I joined a course from Hult Business School taught by my brother over Zoom, the video conferencing software. It was much more exciting than any college class I’ve ever been in, with students from all over the world.

In Zoom, you can text the professor, the whole class and individual students while the teacher is still talking. This gets the shyest person in the room involved. The layout is like the old show “Hollywood Squares.” It’s so much nicer than an in-person class. There, when someone raises their hand, you’re either looking at the back of their head or you can’t see them at all.

I love the interactivity of Zoom. An online quiz, for example, asked whether local businesses do better than global ones in various situations. Most of us said global, except when it comes to local culture. But according to the consulting firm McKinsey & Co., local firms are better in nearly every situation. So I texted the class: “I wonder why global businesses are so successful if local businesses are so much better.” A student wrote, “I wondered that too, Joy.”

Every so often, Zoom separated us into groups of two or three, where we could voice our opinions one-on-one. My brother, the professor, popped into each group for a few seconds to make sure everyone was on task.

With Indian music and a Taj Mahal background, the prof looked like he was in India while we talked about Indian firms. It was so entertaining: The three hour session passed in a snap. Zoom, and other video conferencing systems, such as Google Meet, are here to stay.