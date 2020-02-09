Over 23 million people had their account information stolen because they used “123456” as their password, according to PreciseSecurity.com. Another eight million used “12345678.” Nearly four million used the word “password” as their password. Many people use a favorite password for all or most of their accounts.

Weak passwords caused 30 percent of all “ransomware” attacks in 2019. Ransomware refers to hackers who lock the information on your computer and demand a ransom to unlock it. But only 12 percent of users in the U.S. take advantage of password managers, which create and store passwords for you. If you search on the phrase “best password managers,” you’ll find a TechRadar article on the best: “Dashlane,” “LastPass” and “Keeper.”

We haven’t had much luck with “LastPass,” which had its information stolen in 2015. Email addresses were taken but no one’s encrypted private information was hacked. Google Chrome sometimes offers you a strong password when you’re setting up a new account. They also save it for you, so you don’t have to write it down or remember it. But the nice thing about making your own password is that you’ll know it even if you’re using someone else’s machine, where it hasn’t been saved. We suggest using the first letter in each word of some song lyric, or random words strung together such as WalnutRugMath34.

Phones For the Phoneless

The U.S. government sells cheap, infected phones to the phoneless, according to Malwarebytes.org. Beware of officials bearing gifts.

The $35 phone, a Chinese brand called UMX, is for people in the “Lifeline Assistance Program.” It’s also sold by T-Mobile. Among other things, the phone collects personal information and opens the way for other rogue apps to be installed. A free app, “Malwarebytes for Android,” will remove one of the Trojan viruses the phone comes with. But removing the other one leaves the phone unuseable. Malwarebytes asked the government why they were selling infected phones but they never responded. Ironically, you can get a good phone, such as the LG Rebel 4, for just $5 more. No government required.