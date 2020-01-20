Why are they all spying on us? It’s because they want to sell us stuff.

The “they” we’re talking about are Google, Amazon and Apple. They record you when you use the microphone on your cell phone or computer. It also happens when you talk to one of your smart speakers, like Amazon’s Echo or Google Home.

We tap the microphone symbol when conducting searches on our phone. We can ask for a Chinese restaurant nearby faster than we can type it. These days everybody delivers.

We’ve written before that we don’t care what gets recorded. Our conversations are beyond boring. A reader wrote that he agreed but was still bothered by it. He felt that what he had to say was also boring but he thinks big business may find a way to take advantage.

We can’t expect to get services for free. If the search engines are going to find things for us, it’s only reasonable they want to advertise similar products. People worry that their insurance rates might go up if Google sells their data. But Google, which is by far the leading search service, does not sell your information.

If you stop their data collection, you’ll still get ads, but they’ll be way off. Our reader turned off all personalization options when he got his Android phone. So he gets the same annoying ads over and over. One is from a law firm looking for clients who want to sue someone. He also gets political ads.

If it bothers you to be recorded when you press the mike icon, keep in mind that it’s not just the Google search engine. If your TV takes voice commands, these are also being recorded.

If you have privacy concerns, here’s how to stop Google from storing your voice: Go to your computer and search on the phrase “Manage your Google Account.” Click on the first result that comes back. Choose “Manage your data & personalization.” Look for “Activity Controls.” Now look for “Web and App activity.” Uncheck the box next to “include voice and audio recordings.” If you click “manage activity,” you’ll get a chance to delete all the recordings they have.