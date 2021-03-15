Posted on by Bob and Joy Schwabach

Many readers have told me they miss “Picasa,” which Google discontinued years ago. It was great at organizing photos.

One reader writes: “I have tried 22 other apps. The main source of frustration is their concentration on manipulating photos, with no attention at all — or very little — to importing, storing and organizing.” In Picasa, for example, he could save an entire set of photos to a single file. A descriptive name told him all he needed to know.

Fortunately, I found the old Picasa. Go to https://archive.org/details/picasa_27 to find the most stable version. To download it, click on the “Windows Executable” file in the upper right. It posed no security threats when I ran it.

With it, the reader said he was able to bring in all the photos on his system, which he found “very useful.” He’s also enjoying the “export” feature, which I also love. I exported my special photos to their own folder, making them easy to find and email. My relatives adore seeing themselves or loved ones in an occasional blast-from-the-past note. I also love the way Picasa shows so many thumbnail photos at a glance, with the file and folder names from Windows off to one side.

On the downside, the reader notes: “All of 16 years worth of incrementally collected albums are gone. That’s too bad, but recoverable.” In addition, “an import from either the camera or SD card does not work at all, it crashes the app.” (That’s funny, it worked for me.) But “net-net,” he says, “Picasa 2 is very useful to me. Nothing else I have found comes as close to being convenient for opening an existing file, looking at individual photos, deleting them, exporting them, adding captions, and so on. I now have to see if I can in one ‘swell foop’ export all of the photo files, directories and contents to cloud storage.” He concluded: “Your help has been angelic, that is, sent by the gods.” My favorite part of the column is helping readers.

Let’s Make a Movie

My favorite 10 year-old showed me the movie trailers for a murder mystery she made using Apple’s free “iMovie.” They were incredible! I had to try it myself.

Apple’s free iMovie for iPhone or iPad gives you 14 templates, which makes creating a trailer as easy as filling out a form and tapping on the photos and videos you want to use. The template adds jazzy music, Ken Burns-style transitions, and titles for each scene. My young friend played the bad guy in her trailer. Her sly expression has a movie-actor quality.

Here’s how you can make a trailer on an iPhone or iPad. Tap to open the iMovie program, then select “create project,” and tap on “Trailer.” Now choose a template. You can tap the play button to see if it’s one you want. I like “Retro,” which is James Bond-y. Then there’s “Fairy Tale,” which reminds me of the movie “The Princess Bride,” and “Coming of Age,” which fits a lot of photo sequences. In fact, these are so good, who needs to make a movie? Just make a trailer.

I chose “Retro” for my nephew’s trailer, which opens up to the “Outline” page. Here I changed the name of the film company from “High Def Productions” to “Aunt Joy Productions” I then typed over the suggested movie title with one of my own, and put in the cast, which in this case was my nephew. Next I tapped the “Storyboard” tab. Here, I could insert photos by clicking blank squares. Each square was labeled with the type of photo or video suggested, such as “action” or “closeup.” Voila, done in five minutes!

Deep Nostalgia

I just saw my two-year-old self come alive in a video, as well as my sister at 3 and my dad at 41. It was astonishing, thanks to a new “Deep Nostalgia” tool from the family tree site, MyHeritage.com.

All I had to do was upload a photo, and they did the rest. Clicking on my dad, I saw his 41 year-old self come alive. Then I clicked on my sister and myself. You’d think it might be creepy, but it wasn’t for me. The site lets you download each animated person to share with others. My sister said: “Daddy looks so young!”

To try it out, I had to enroll in the two-week free trial. After that, it gets expensive, though a basic membership is free. Sign in and click on “my purchases,” then “details” to cancel the Premium version. So far, I’m happy with it. Just by entering the birth and death dates for my dad’s parents, I found out who my great great grandparents were, as well as scores of uncles and aunts. In addition, the site allows you to upload your raw DNA data from 23andme or Ancestry.com.

Going Faster on the Internet

A reader said that after turning the router on and off, his Internet speed rose from less than one megabit per second to around four on average — better, but hardly great. So he called his Internet Service Provider (ISP), which replaced the router with a new state-of-the-art model. “Amazingly,” he said, “where my top internet speed was 5 Mbps, it’s now 20 Mbps.” Best of all, the ISP gave him the new one for free. AT&T has always done that for me when things weren’t working, but I never realized how much it affected the speed.

