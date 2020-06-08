We recently babysat our neighbors’ kids, ages 9 and 6, and had as much fun as they did with a camera that prints black and white photos. It’s called “My First Camera Insta 2” and is $100 on Shop.Oaxis.com.

We were impressed by how quickly the girls got the hang of this thing. We only had to show the oldest how to do it once, and she taught the youngest, who got it just as quickly. Take a photo, press the gallery mode button, then the print button. If the paper jams, just give it a little tug. This only happened once in our tests.

This is not a Polaroid-type camera. The prints you get come out on a roll of thin paper much like the receipt you get from a grocery store. The paper is coated with a light-sensitive chemical. There are many such but we would guess this one is silver nitrate, which produces images only in black and white. It uses no ink and comes with extra paper rolls, enough for 240 photos.

The kids loved the look of it and said it was so much more satisfying than taking photos on a cell phone. The camera we received is in pink, just right for the two girls. It also comes in blue. You can add a 32-gigabyte microSD card for virtually unlimited photo taking. These sell for less than $10 but you don’t have to have this.

MyFirst Camera has a selfie mode and a video mode, with various filters and templates for framing your photos. If your little ones want to make a scrapbook, they can add some tiny stickers it comes with. Though aimed at 4 to 11 year-olds, the camera is also used by toddlers. We read about some who enjoy using the printed pictures as tickets or pretend money. All in all, this is a camera designed for children. We found that they love it.

If $100 sounds like too much to pay for a kid’s camera, we found something similar on Amazon for $60. It’s called the “Dragon Touch InstantFun Instant Print Camera for Kids.”

A Bigger, Better Clipboard

The worst part of upgrading to Windows 10 was that some of our favorite programs stopped working. One of them was a clipboard extender that makes it easy to copy scads of items to paste in later. Now we’ve discovered that Windows 10 has a built-in extender.