What with everybody staying home, so-called virtual meetings with Zoom are taking the lead. Some computers and all laptops come with a built in camera and microphone. If you don’t have one, there are plenty for sale for around $50.

Office Depot was out of almost everything but the thousand dollar models when we looked. Amazon didn’t have many either, but there we found a $240 webcam from Logitech, the C615 HD, which came out four years ago. (We were ripped off, we could have gotten it for less than half that.) The quality is great however, and we get a much wider view than we do on our laptop. We can even see Harv and Marv, Joy’s two stuffed bears, sitting on a bookshelf in the background.

By chance, we later found our long-lost webcam, the Microsoft LifeCam Studio HD we paid $80 for four years ago. The difference between that and the new one was slight. We used it for talking to Joy’s brother in Florida using the Zoom software, which is free.

Besides using a webcam for video conferencing, you can use it to take your picture or a video of yourself. You can also use it to copy documents. To do so, type “camera app” in the search box in Windows 10, then click on “Camera app” and watch the screen fill with your image. We snapped a picture, then switched it to video mode. This is a fun way to make a record of our thoughts on any given day, a sort of video diary.

Going to the Movies

You can go to the movies with a friend without either of you leaving home. There have been countless articles about apps that allow you to watch a movie with friends in other locations, such as “Netflix Party” and Kast.gg. We wonder if anyone really tests these things. We did. Zoom is much easier.

Joy and her friend used Zoom to watch “Virgin River” from Netflix. Joy could see her friend responding to the movie in a small window in a corner of the screen. She paused the video when anyone wanted to make a comment. The next day, they tried doing a yoga class together on YouTube. Our young relatives are using it to cook together. If there are three people or fewer present, Zoom lets you go beyond the 40-minute limit. Otherwise, you’ll need the $15-a-month pro account.

To host a movie on Zoom, go to Zoom.us and click “host a meeting.” This will prompt you to send an email to your guests with the link they need to join you. Once you’re up and running, click “share desktop” in the Zoom menu and go to Chrome, Firefox or whatever browser you are using to show your movie.