Posted on by Bob and Joy Schwabach

We got a guide from Play-Free-Online-Games.com. The exact page is impossible to find in a search, so we’re giving you the gist of it here. Actually, these things are fun, and you can’t beat the price.

Shooter Games. If you like to fly through space, try “Battleship Galactica” or “Ace Online.” If you prefer to fight on the ground and like monsters and werewolves, try “Wolf Team.” If you prefer mummies, try “Mission Against Terror.” If you would rather fight the military, and like World War II vintage tanks, try “World of Tanks.” If you prefer a deadly cartoon soldier, try “Lost Saga.”

Role-Playing Games. If you like fantasy, join ten million others in “World of Warcraft.” If you’ve been there, done that, try “Runes of Magic,” “Adventure Quest Worlds” or “Dragon Fable.” If your age is a single digit, try “Wizard 101.” If you want an easy sci-fi game, try “Dark Orbit.” To perfect the art of crushing your enemies, try “Age of Conan.” If you like “Dungeons and Dragons,” try “Crystal Saga,” “Forsaken World,” “Drakensang,” “Dark Swords,” “Dungeons and Dragons Online,” or “Lord of the Rings.” If you’re old enough to remember when “The Incredibles” came out, try “DC Universe Online.” If not, try “Superhero Squad Online.” If being a vampire hunting a werewolf is strange enough for you, try “Bitefight.” If not, try “Glitch.”

If you like a fantasy setting, try “Call of the Gods,” or “Grepolis.” If you like a historical setting, try “Castle Empire,” “Travian,” “1100 A.D.,” or “Tribal Wars.” If you like games with blocks or Legos, try “Minecraft” or “Roblox.” To make new friends, try “IMVU.” If you mainly want to create things, try “Second Life.”

Portable Speakers and All That Jazz

It has become clear to us over many years that there is a secret meeting place, perhaps in a remote mountain location, most likely in Bhutan, where the makers of electronic devices gather to decide what to promote for the coming holiday season. There is no other explanation for what are clearly waves of gadgets and stuff that wash over us every year.

For some time now, we have received pitches for earphones and speakers. Apparently, no one can fully appreciate rock or rap without special equipment, which is quite understandable. Nor are they able to distinguish what actors are saying on their television sets without a yard-long bar that delivers clear enunciation even when it is not intended; after all, a grunt is a grunt and that is the essence of an action movie.

There was a recent wave for smart TVs, one for protective smartphone cases, another for home antennas, and a constant effort to make a cell phone the movie camera of our time.

So we received a wireless speaker for review. We went to a nearby store and found that there were several of these on the market and they seem quite similar. So there is little point in trying to figure out which is the best, because that will depend on the individual’s ear and taste, meaning pop, rock or classical.

But we can look at what they’re good for. These new portable Bluetooth speakers are all about the size of a soup can and range in price from $20 to $350. Sound quality is pretty good and – if they’re waterproof – you can wash them with soap and water. On a more practical level you can download an app to let you wake up to music or news delivered at a clear understandable level.

A good way to start is the free Pandora app from your phone’s app store. Tap the hamburger icon (three stacked lines) in the upper left corner of the screen and choose “settings,” then “Alarm Clock.” Tap it to set the time and the station you want to listen to. A station can be the name of a band, such as “The Beatles” or “Benny Goodman.”

Coming this month to the free Clock app from Google is the music service Spotify. The nice thing about Spotify is that you can name a specific song rather than a radio station. For instance, if we ask for the Tijuana Brass on Pandora, we get a lot of Bert Kaempfert. We like Bert a lot; he gave the Beatles their first big gig in Germany, and launched their career. But sometimes we want the original: Herb Alpert.

We tried the new “Sbode 6 Bluetooth Portable Waterproof Speaker,” a six-inch wireless speaker. Besides playing music, audio books, and other sounds from our phone, it takes phone calls. The sound quality was good and the price $36 reasonable.

It’s hard to choose one of these speakers over another, unless you go by price. For $36 on Amazon, the Sbode seems a good deal. The manual leaves much to be desired, however. While the sound blared out at us, we struggled to read the tiny print on how to turn down the volume. The manual says to “short press” the minus button on the side of the speaker to decrease the volume. Pressing short or long turns out to be subjective; Bob’s short press had no effect either way and the long press was enough to blast you out of the room. They’re quite rugged. Though we wouldn’t try this, they say you can clean them with running water, and wipe off any amount of sand or snow. The speakers also have an FM radio, and a slot for a micro sd storage card.

The Cutting Edge

We usually ignore crowd-funding campaigns but this one broke a record; it took in almost 28 million dollars in 30 days. They call it the “GlowForge,” and it’s for engraving on wood and similar materials. The basic model; is $2,500.

There are cheaper 3D laser cutters available, but users say the cheapies have more of a learning curve and some use software infected with malware. There are more expensive ones too: A $35,000 laser used in commercial applications is, as you might expect, much faster than the $2500 or $6000 model GlowForge.

We saw a GlowForge for $4000 on Amazon, but users say the cheaper one from GlowForge.com is all that most beginners will need. Bob said he would cut Western scenes or a Tarzan adventure on veneer for custom furniture. That’s if he ever wanted to go into the custom furniture business.

Take a look at the user forum to find out what others are making. Popular right now: cheap ceramic tiles from Home Depot turned into coasters. Users color in the engraved areas with Sharpie marking pens. The excess ink wipes off the unengraved areas.

