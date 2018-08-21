Posted on by Bob and Joy Schwabach

Users and Apple say the iPhone is the safest smartphone out there, but you can make it safer still.

Start with the log-on. Do you use a fingerprint? You should. Joy initially had difficulties getting her Android phone to recognize her index finger. The solution was to use more fingers. Now she uses her middle finger to get into the phone, and this one rarely misses. (No comments, please.) If you have an iPhone X, you can use your face instead of a fingerprint. It’s rumored that all iPhones coming out this fall will have “Face ID.” It’s inevitable.

What about a hacker breaking into your iCloud account on the web? It’s a good idea to set up “two-factor identification.” If you Google that phrase, along with “iPhone,” (or Android if that’s what you use), you can find simple instructions for setting it up. With two-factor ID, you’ll need a code that was just emailed, phoned, or texted to you as well as your password, whenever you’re logging on from a new machine. This stops the bad guy or girl in their tracks.

There is a device called “GrayKey,” which its maker claims can crack any iPhone password or code. It comes in two versions, one for $15,000 and one for $30,000, used by some police departments and presumably some government agencies. An Israeli firm, “Cellebrite,” will crack a cellphone code for you for $5,000 a pop. That’s plus airfare, because you have to bring the phone to Israel.

If it’s installing phone apps you’re worried about, try the free Malwarebytes mobile app for iPhone or Android, which blocks anything suspicious. In our test, it tagged an app called “Lost Android,” so we removed it. If we ever lose our phone and it isn’t in range of Alexa or our Google Home speaker, either of which can make our phone ring to announce its location or its address, we can go to MyAccount.Google.com and click “find my phone.”

A $12-a-year version of Malwarebytes’ mobile app can screen and block scam calls and texts. It can also unlock your phone if you’re a victim of “ransomware.” In a ransomware attack, you’re asked to pay a sum of money to get your phone unlocked, but Malwarebyes can do that for you for no extra charge. You get a 30-day free trial of this premium version when you download the free version.

Book Shout

Joy has a bookstore habit and buys more books than she reads. A free app called “BookShout” fixes that.

BookShout sets a daily goal for you, with a progress bar that moves along as you’re reading a book. After reading just 1000 words, Joy got a congratulatory email. After 5,000 words, she received 50 cents in BookShout bucks. The first day, she ranked 1535 among her friends, but quickly moved up to 534 a few days later. It’s all so gratifying, she might just finish a book called “Only Humans Need Apply,” which chronicles the rise of robots. (These robots can also read books, though their reviews are somewhat mechanical.)

To start, either download the app from the app store onto your phone, or go to bookshout.com to read books on your computer. We compared Bookshout’s e-book prices with Amazon’s and found them to be identical. BookShout also has a category called “free books.”

Though some reviewers have balked at reading books inside anything other than the Amazon Kindle app, Joy likes seeing the progress bar move along towards the daily goal. You can switch from one book to another and still get credit for reading. If you don’t like getting congratulatory emails, you can turn those off.

Internuts

AffordableCollegesOnline.org ranks online programs at a huge variety of colleges, from state schools to the Ivy League.

MrOwl.com lets you save your favorite websites to a page that others can see. If they like your collections or you like theirs, you can “heart” them. We clicked “history” and learned that a Union commander in the Civil War issued orders freeing the slaves in South Carolina, Florida and Georgia, though this was well beyond his authority. The orders were rescinded by President Lincoln ten days later.

Recovering Photos on Your iPhone

We don’t own an iPhone, but the site Comparitech.com gave us some good tips for recovering photos from one.

First, open the Photos app on your iPhone. Look at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen and tap “Albums.” Scroll down and look at “Recently Deleted,” which has all the photos you deleted in the last 30 days. Your lost photo might be there. Now tap “Select” in the upper right and choose the photos you want back. Then tap “Recover.”

Next, try logging on to iCloud.com. Your photos may have been automatically backed up there. Tap “Photos” to see everything saved. If your storage is full, use the iTunes app to back up your photos to your computer. If you’ve done this regularly, you can recover any lost photo. Even easier: Download the free “Google Photos” app. It will automatically back up any photos you’ve taken with your phone. Google Photos gives you unlimited storage space if you are willing to limit photo resolution to 16 megapixels and video resolution to 1080p. If you store at higher resolutions, it counts against your Google Drive quota of 15 gigabytes.

The Numbers Report

Google has 31 percent of the world’s digital ad market, according to research firm eMarketer, generating $85 billion in revenue. Facebook is second, with 18 percent. Google also owns YouTube and gets another $9.13 billion in ad revenue from there.

Hey Google!

If you have the “Google Home” speaker, you no longer have to say “Hey Google,” every time you want its attention. If eight seconds or less have passed since your last question, you can just ask a follow-up, which doesn’t have to be related to the first one.

But first you have to set this up. Go to the Google Home app on your phone. Look for the three stacked lines called the “hamburger icon” or the word “menu.” Tap it, then tap “more settings.” Tap “preferences” and turn on “continued conversation.” While you’re there, tap “Getting Around” and tell Google how you usually get around — car, public transportation, walking, biking, jet pack, etc. The next time you ask for directions, the Google assistant will tailor her response to your preferred mode of movement.

Filed under: apps, books, gadgets, Google, iPhone, photos, security, trends