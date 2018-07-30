Posted on by Bob and Joy Schwabach

It’s a brave new world for dental patients: There’s a financial incentive to brush.

We just earned 226 “Dentacoins,” a form of crypto currency, from brushing three times. We looked up their value and at the time of writing, they were worth eight cents. There are a dozen exchanges where we could sell our e-cash to get our eight cents, but the Dentacoin app says we must wait until we’ve accumulated more. Nuts. The brief spike in January when that amount of Dentacoin would have been worth $1.30 is gone, fell into a cavity. Perhaps it will rise again.

“Dentacare Health Training” is a free app for Android or iPhone. It aims to make you a better brusher and flosser by guiding you through a timed session. For each session, you earn a small amount of a crypto currency called “Dentacoin.”

The fun part is the music and the motivation. The app often calls us “Darling,” or “Sunshine.” It praises us when we’ve brushed, flossed and rinsed. However, set-up is not for the non-techy. If you want to sell your Dentacoin, you must first have an “Ethereum wallet,” and give the app that address. Addresses are OK to share because they’re only for receiving money. We set up our Ethereum account on Coinbase.com. It only takes $2 worth of Ethereum to get a wallet address.

The idea behind Dentacoin is to give patients an incentive to keep their mouths healthy, and to make it easier to do business across borders. So far, 38 dental clinics in 14 countries are using it. The app itself has 23,000 users so far.

No Rabbit From Magic Jack

We still like a landline and we read recently that 40 percent of phone owners do as well. The fact is, handsets are more comfortable and easier to handle than cell phones and they have a big number dial-pad and a louder speaker phone. We were Vonage customers for years, which gave us a relatively cheap Wi-Fi phone service that works with a landline. Then we switched to Magic Jack.

Why did we do this? It’s cheap (and so are we). Magic Jack is only $39 a year. But our phone was dead about 90 percent of the time whenever we wanted to call out. So we switched back to Vonage and were assured that we could have our old number back. After all, we’d had that number with Vonage for eight years.

Then came the bad news. Magic Jack said that if we canceled, we’d lose that number. So now we have four numbers: Two cell phone numbers, our old land line number that transfers automatically to a cell phone, and a new phone number from Vonage. This gives telemarketers four times as many chances to reach us with their urgent messages. They usually start with “This is a recorded line.” Who cares? Record all you want; the only thing you’re going to get is a click when we hang up. However, four lines means two payments, $39 a year for Magic Jack and about $22 a month for Vonage. Egads, as the bard might say.

Truth Machine

With a leery eye, Joy turned to a new book on crypto currency, having lost a little money in Bitcoin. Even so, she believes that some form of “e cash” will someday take off. It’s certainly very popular in science fiction stories.

“The Truth Machine,” by Casey and Vigna, tells you why it’s gotta happen, though Bob remains skeptical. It’s his job. Michael Casey works at M.I. T. and Paul Vigna is a Wall Street Journal reporter. Their central point is that a digital payments system allows you to cut out the intermediary and make records un-hackable. This is crucial in countries where corruption is common. It can also establish property rights where there are none, making it possible for people to get loans on their land. It can speed up settlements between buyers and sellers all over the globe, and open new markets like the market for your personal data, something offered already by a company called Datum.org. The Netherlands, more than any other country we’ve read about, seems to be forging ahead as crypto currency pioneers. That’s because they often go Dutch. (Sorry about that.)

For instance, there’s a “Virtual Power Plant Project” in Amsterdam. The battery packs owned by homeowners are connected to microgrids that keep everyone topped up; there’s no need for a power company. Every transaction is encrypted and secured by the “blockchain,” a continuous digital ledger.

We came across “The Truth Machine” because the head of Sotheby’s, the auction house, said that a smart millennial recommended it to him. It has more technical detail than we’d like but makes some interesting points. The authors say that what makes the blockchain so revolutionary is the invention of “triple-entry bookkeeping.” You take the double-entry system which made the Renaissance so profitable and add a third component, an open ledger secured by code. It involves a signed receipt for every transaction and a time and date stamp. It is an excellent way to ward off fraud.

Bob’s youngest son is helping to market a new kind of Bitcoin called “Bitcoin Core.” Joy gave him her Bitcoins to convert into this new version. It’s supposed to be faster. Bob likes going to the track.

Profit From Your Data

Every day comes a new story about Facebook, Google or someone else profiting from your data. How about you profiting from it?

We just installed “Datum,” a free app for Android, iPhone and computers, from Datum.org. It lets you sell your own info. First, we gave advertisers the right to send us one email per month, then we allowed our background location data to be collected for a month. Heck, if we go to Timbuktu, we don’t care who knows it. (Bob has already been to Timbuktu, says it’s sandy.)

Our email could be worth up to 100 “DAT” (another cryptocurrency) per month, according to the app. At of today’s writing, that’s $1.67, which puts us in our place. We tried out their data calculator, at calc.datum.org, and found out that our data is worth about $2,000 to companies. That’s quite a spread between their price and ours.

The Numbers Report

According to Decluttr.com, nearly half of single women view the owner of an old phone as an immediate turn-off. Also from Decluttr: Most iPhone users are turned off by Android users, and only half of Android users are inclined to date an iPhone user. (Well, naturally.) Android users tend to agree with the statement: “iPhones are overpriced and fragile, and if my date had one, I can assume that they might make poor purchasing decisions.”

Where etiquette comes into play, iPhone users are more likely to cancel at the last minute or end a relationship by text. iPhone users are also more likely to fake a bathroom trip to use their phone, text a friend, and complain about their date. iPhone users are also more likely to text friends in the middle of a date to find ways to excuse themselves when it’s not going well. As Bugs Bunny would sometimes say: “You know of course that this means war.”

