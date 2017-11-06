Pressed for time or feeling sleepy? “Pocket” is a free app for saving articles and pictures to look at later. The app is available for Windows, Macs, phones and tablets. That’s everything but billboards.

To get started on your computer, go to GetPocket.com and install it. If you use Firefox as your browser, it comes with it. Once installed, you can click the tiny picture of a pocket in the upper right of your screen any time you want to save an item for later viewing. To find the stuff you’ve saved, click on the pocket and “view list.” It might also save whatever you’re looking at right at that moment at the same time, but live with it.

So the app starts with an empty list of things to read. If you don’t have anything saved yet, click the “recommended” list for some pre-selected articles. There was one from The Guardian titled “Owning a Car will Soon be a Thing of the Past,” and another from the NY Times on “Why I Almost Fired My Doctor.” (Bob feels the same way about his doctor.) Lots of stuff there. All in all, it’s a handy thingy.

Does Capitalization in Email Matter?

A reader writes that an email bounced back to him as undeliverable. He immediately wondered if he should have capitalized the “A” in the address. We wondered too.

In Gmail and nearly all other email providers, capitalization makes no difference. You can send a test message to yourself to prove it: try typing your name in the address in all caps (capitals). Viola, as they say in fractured French. It goes. If you don’t use Gmail or one of the common providers, however, it could make a difference. Whatever you put before the “@” sign, such as JoeDoe@whoopi.com might matter. But anything you put after the “@” sign doesn’t. You could write it WhOOpi.com if you wish. If you’re in doubt about what or when, don’t capitalize anything.

We tried to find out why our reader couldn’t make contact with the person he was writing. After a little digging (so to speak) we found out the recipient was dead. At least there was an obituary for him; so that was kind of an indicator. (As film director Carl Reiner commented in an interview recently: “Check the obits every morning. If you’re not there, have breakfast.)