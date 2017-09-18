Posted on by Bob and Joy Schwabach

Given the current divide in American politics, we decided to investigate dating sites that could eliminate arguments at the breakfast table (and beyond). Here goes:

— A new one for conservatives is TrumpSingles.com, a nicely designed site, with fewer offerings than big sites like Match.com, but more closely targeted. If you can’t figure out the target, it may not be for you.

— ConservativesOnly.com is a bare-bones site that’s been around for years and is – how can we put it? – conservative.

— For liberals there are many sites (in fact, most) but for that international flavor they might like to try “Maple Match,” a free app that “makes it easy for Americans to find Canadians.” (They’re just above us). This may be a good site for those looking for a quick and easy way to move to Canada and get away from it all.

— LibertarianPassions.com is not sponsored by the Libertarian Party, which may not sponsor anything, actually, since it would sort of be contrary to their philosophy. Libertarians are conservative on economic issues, but liberal on social issues. Since Libertarians like to be left alone to do their thing, it’s a little surprising they have any dating site. But they like to be left alone together.

— For Socialists there’s BernieSingles.com, aimed straight for the hearts of fans of Bernie Sanders, former Presidential candidate and current senator from Vermont. (Also former college classmate of Bob, but they never knew each other.)

LiberalHearts.com not only lays it all out there but donates $1 to liberal organizations like Greenpeace, for each successful match. This would be good for sea-going Liberals.

For either side, those over 50 may want to peruse Stitch.net or OurTime.com. Anecdotally, we can say this works, since one of Joy’s best friends found true love on Stitch, and her brother has had two serious girlfriends from OurTime.

Another friend prefers Match.com, because it offers so many prospective dates. She’s also using LookBetterOnline.com for her best profile photo. The photo shoot took two and a half hours, involved two changes of clothes, and many poses in hundreds of photos. She had her hair and makeup professionally done. Still looks the same.

Stitch.net estimates there are about 11,000 dating sites around the world, which should be enough to keep anyone in the game. Most sites are free or charge little, like Stitch itself, which is $24 a month. You don’t necessarily get better results by paying more. “It’s Just Lunch” charged a thousand dollars for three months of their matchmaking services a few years ago. Reviews on Yelp had many unhappy campers, but reviews on ConsumerAffairs.com were quite positive.

There are specialized services, like “Linx,” “Selective Search,” “Samantha’s Table” and the “Millionaire Match” that charge $25,000 and up for introductions. Credentials and looks need to be verified.

New Features in Google Maps

Google Maps now gives walkers a sense of how steep their journey will be. This feature was already available for cyclists, but now walkers can have it too.

For instance, if you walk from the Ferry Building in San Francisco to the Botanical Garden, you’ll walk about 300 feet uphill. If you walked from Los Angeles to New York, you’d climb and descend 91,000 feet, reaching a maximum height of 11,663 feet in Colorado. They say it would take 912 hours. That’s if you go three miles an hour, non-stop. No rests allowed.

As always, when you get directions on Google Maps, you can click to send them to your phone. However, we’ve found the directions from the free Waze app are better.

Wood Covers

Joy’s iPad Mini now sports a wood veneer cover (very classy). It has three birds carved into the back, plus a phone number and brief message, should it get lost.

She got the cover from ToastMade.com. It’s mainly for decoration, though it will protect a phone or tablet from minor drops. If your gadget has a major drop, it really will be toast.

Price depends on the order. For an iPad, the basic cost is $39. Add $5 to have a design etched on it. Add another $5 to have words on it. A front panel costs an extra $15. That brought our price to $64. You can also get covers for laptops, phones, and other gadgets.

Internuts

“Seven TED Talks that will make you Smarter and Happier.” Google those words to find some inspiring talks. The first one, five minutes long, is from a guy who was on the airliner Capt. Chesley Sullenberger landed in the Hudson River; he describes his thoughts on the way down. The phrase “Prepare for impact” got his full attention.

JenReviews.com has reviews on dozens of topics. We were interested in “modular kayaks” and drawing lessons. (The kayaks come apart and you throw the pieces in the back of your SUV or minivan.)

App Happy

Noise-Planet.org is calling all Android smart phone owners to help with a research project. The idea is to put noises on a map, to help local governments improve noise control. Start by downloading the free “NoiseCapture” app from the Google Play store. Then walk around your environment recording noise. The app sends in the results.

Climate Change: Call Home

If we ever go to the desert or to Alaska, we might get a “ClimateCase” to protect our phone. (Bob has gone both places, but didn’t have a phone. Don’t know how he stood it.)

Extreme cold and extreme heat can damage smart phones. It’s bad enough if your car won’t start, but what if your phone won’t start? Younger readers might go mad. If you refrigerate the ClimateCase for three hours, then put in your phone, it will be protected from Death Valley heat. For Eskimo weather, microwave the case for 25 seconds before putting the phone inside. If you don’t carry these appliances with you, don’t go. ClimateCase costs $35 from ClimateCase.com.

