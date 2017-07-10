A reader wrote us to say he’s barely able to connect to the Internet wirelessly, even though his phone is just 20 feet away from his AT&T router. Two bars is the best he gets. We told him to call AT&T, since they’ll replace his router or add a booster for free; it’s part of the monthly contract. However, that may not work.

What he’s opened up is a much larger problem that many people experience, and it’s definitely worth going into. It is a trickier subject than it first appears. The subject of radio broadcasts (which is what your wireless modem is doing) and receiving them is a special field of its own in electrical engineering. Antenna design can require some heavy mathematics. Even when the calculations are right, the results are often dicey. Broadcasts can be affected by changes in air temperature, moisture and most of all by what is in between — particularly walls, the thicker the worse.

For instance, we couldn’t get a wireless Internet connection to our bedroom, even though it’s just 25 feet from the office router. Naturally we called AT&T. A technician came out and installed a Netgear booster but that didn’t help. We gave it back to AT&T and bought a “Google Wi-Fi,” which is a signal booster slightly thicker than a hockey puck. At first, it worked perfectly. But after a few minutes the signal dropped out.

At that point, Bob brought up the three magic words of wireless reception: “line of sight.” Manufacturers of modems and other signal generators will typically claim a “range of up to 200 feet,” Yeah, if everything’s perfect. They’re talking about the line of sight between broadcast and receiver being clear of all obstacles. Walls are obstacles.

Joy had put the Google Wi-Fi booster next to the office modem. It seemed reasonable, but from there the wireless signal had to go through a closet stuffed with extra equipment and cables, through two tiled bathroom walls, a hall bookcase, then a bedroom wall and all 20 volumes of the Oxford English Dictionary. Books can block an astonishing amount of radiation.

By simply moving the Google signal booster (it has a long cord) so that the signal only had to go through one wall, it was Bingo time. The signal to the Amazon Echo Dot (you know: Alexa) in the bedroom was strong and constant. This will work for anyone with reception problems: remember “line of sight.” Keep that transmission lane as open as possible.

An observant reader could point out we might have improved signal clarity just by moving the AT&T router instead of buying a booster unit. The AT&T technician should have thought of that too, but didn’t. In any event, it was worth a few bucks to get a booster that can be moved around to get the best line of sight.