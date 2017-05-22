What if you have a Mac? Since it’s based, ultimately, on the Unix operating system that has been used to control huge main-frame computers, a virus can’t get in deep. You might get some spyware if you add suspicious extensions to your web browser, but you can remove those by running the free MalwareBytes program. Your biggest danger is passing on an infected email to someone else, though it failed to harm your Mac. Avast for the Mac can prevent that.

If you happen to have a Google Chromebook — an inexpensive laptop used mainly for the Internet — you don’t need anti-virus software. It comes with built-in malware and virus protection, with multiple layers of security. Every time you boot the system, the software goes out there to the great beyond and fixes any problems.

Beware the Pop-Up

We’ve been warning others about pop-up ads for decades. We should have warned ourselves.

On American Airlines’ website, we were asked if we wanted travel insurance for $24. Sure! We thought we could get our money back if we had to cancel our flight for any reason. A friend of ours fell for the same thing. But she was savvier.

She called American Airlines and was told they don’t offer travel insurance. The insurance, it turned out, came from Allianz, a 100-year-old company. It’s legit all right, but it will take a medical emergency, an act of terrorism, or the failure of the airline, to get them to pay up. It says so right on their website.

Our friend had just gotten out of the hospital and needed to cancel her trip. Allianz told her to fill out a form online. But since she needed her doctor’s signature– and he wasn’t sitting beside her at the computer– she sent it all in by mail, getting the P.O. box address (unlisted, by the way) from an agent on the phone.

Even Fishier

A reader wrote us he couldn’t get on the Internet, so he Googled the phone numbers for Avast, the anti-virus company. None of those phone numbers worked, so he went to Avast.com. From there, he got a company called “Nanoheal,” but it’s unclear whether he clicked on a suspicious link or Avast has now outsourced its tech support. Nanoheal didn’t give him a virus, but it charged him $119 for installing a free program.

The Nanoheal tech installed the free MalwareBytes program, “AdwCleaner,” which stands for “adware cleaner.” You can get this at MalwareBytes.com/AdwCleaner.