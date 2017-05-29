We downloaded Microsoft’s “Creator’s Update,” for the latest and greatest in Windows 10. It’s Microsoft’s way of giving you a look at the wonderful things that are coming up for Windows. Why do we do these things? It’s our duty.

So the latest update of Creator Updates took an hour to install and trashed our Windows 10 computer. Programs like PowerPoint and Word wouldn’t start. Nor could they be reinstalled. Dead icons appeared everywhere. It wasn’t a virus, it was a look at future Windows updates. Thanks.

In the Windows “Recovery” center, there’s a helpful hint saying we should revert to a previous version of Windows 10. We clicked that and reverted. It was like reverse digital evolution. We got a black screen with the message: “Disk failure or boot failure.”

So that Windows 10 machine is now buried in the basement next to other dead relatives. It is and was an HP Pavilion All-In-One that Joy bought five years ago. (Never buy an all-in-one computer, says Bob, who uses an HP laptop connected to a larger monitor and keyboard.) Before it was murdered by Microsoft’s “Creator Update” it had been giving signs of oncoming dementia anyway. Though it uses the same Internet connection as our Google Chromebook, everything it did was deadly slow while everything on the Chromebook was real fast.

“Sic Transit Gloria,“ as they used to say back in the Roman Empire. (Gloria always used public transit.) We turned to old reliable, a refurbished Windows XP machine. Works fine. Cost us $70. The downside, of course, is that it is vulnerable to all kinds of cyber attacks. So, the answer is don’t connect it to the Internet.

Though Microsoft officially abandoned support for Windows XP in April, 2014, the reality is there are millions of them still in use. Aside from personal users, most automatic teller machines still use Windows XP, and there are probably business and military users as well. Why not, they work fine. Many readers have told us they held onto their Windows XP computers as long as they could, because of their ease of use. We couldn’t agree more; all those features added to Windows 10 to supposedly make life easier just made it more complicated.

Because of the recent ransom–ware panic, Microsoft issued a security patch. They had to. So if we wanted to go online, as long as we get the latest patch and use a lightweight anti-virus program like Avira for older machines, we should be okay.