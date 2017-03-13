Posted on by Bob and Joy Schwabach

A reader asks: “Where are the Amazon Prime movies?” You’d think Amazon would have a category called “Prime Movies” on their website, but no, too simple.. So how do you find them?

Prime Movies are freebies for those who have paid for Prime membership. To find, type “prime movies” in the search box at the top of the page at Amazon.com. About 135,000 come up. Don’t have time to go through those? Best narrow the search. There are categories off to the left. In what may be the worst designed web page in the known universe, some of those categories don’t make sense, like “used.” (It’s a download, dummy.) Also ignore the price listings; what part of freebie do they not understand?

The second step is to look off to the left again and click “Amazon video.” Now you’ll see all the categories for Amazon Prime Videos, something like 35,000 movies. You can narrow choices from here and get gritty, funny, or political movies made after 2010. We narrowed it to just funny and political, and found shows like “Alpha House,” which is hilarious, “Veep,” and a Charlie Chan movie.

If you narrow your search to four-star and up, you’ll still get thousands of choices. (Too many movies are made.) We clicked “tough guys” and that narrowed our choices to 406 tough-guy movies. (Why isn’t there a category for mild guys?)

If you want new, look at movies that were added this week or in the past few months. Check off multiple categories for a custom result like “musicals before 1960 with four or five star ratings,” or “comedy suspense after 2010.” There should be a category for boring movies, but there isn’t. If you don’t see all these categories, keep clicking or start over. What’s weird is sometimes the same steps yield different results; they must have hired a Microsoft programmer.

Over 66 million Americans now have Amazon Prime, according to the tech news site Recode.net, for which they pay $99 a year up front. That’s roughly $6.6 billion coming in and they haven’t sold you anything yet. If they put it at interest they can make another hundred million or two. And some people say Amazon can’t make money. What you get for your Prime membership are free movies, music, unlimited photo storage, a huge lending library, audio books and two-day shipping. Does any of this explain the downward slide of major retailers the past few years? Uh-huh. Wall Street types call it “Death by Amazon.”

Heaps of Internuts

Faulty Scales

Everything’s being built with computer chips these days. Joy went ballistic when her new high-tech scale said her body fat was twice as much as she expected — and furthermore that her bone density was low. If that isn’t enough to tick off the Good Humor man, we don’t know what is. She was testing the new “Yunmai” digital bathroom scale. The price is $67.

We’ve come across similar results with the better-known Omron scale. This one gives your supposed “real age.” No matter what age she told the scale she was, it said her real age, body-wise, was two years younger. If she put in “60,” it said she was 58. If she put in “20,” it said she was 18. This turns out to be an electronic fountain of youth! Gizmos like this have become common as the price of computer chips has gone down. A guy commenting on the web about a hand-held gizmo he bought, said he knew by caliper and tape that his body fat was 15 percent. But his hand-held device said it was 30 percent. It’s the new techno-junk.

Out of 828 reviews on Amazon, 80 percent were positive, despite its faults. (We’re keeping it because it looks great and has a huge digital read-out. No glasses required.) One user said it informed her that her body fat went up even though her weight went down — all in one day. One time, Joy got on after a big lunch while wearing heavy winter clothes. The scale read: “Is this Joy?”

